JUST IN

Rupee closes below 80 mark for first time against dollar
Amid hiked dollar demand from oil importers, rupee falls 4 paise to 79.96
No need to be 'overtly' worried about fall in rupee: DEA Secretary
Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 79.92 against USD as equities turn positive
Rupee at 80: How have other currencies performed in the last six months
With rupee at 80, how to tackle cost of studying and travelling abroad
Rupee breaches 80/$ for first time, settles at 79.95 after RBI intervention
Rupee at 80 to the dollar: Forex deficit to hurt India Inc's margins
Rupee at 80: How top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
Rupee at 80 to the dollar: IT services and tech industry to get a leg up
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Banks urge RBI to extend HTM leeway beyond Mar 2023 as bond losses pile up

Business Standard

Rupee closes shy of 80/$ as RBI shields currency, exporters sell dollars

The rupee settled at 79.99 per dollar on Wednesday - a fresh closing low for the Indian unit versus the greenback

Topics
Rupee | Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The rupee settled just below 80 per US dollar on Wednesday as market interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and dollar sales by banks on behalf of exporters reined in depreciation in the domestic currency, said dealers. The rupee settled at 79.99 per dollar on Wednesday — a fresh closing low for the Indian unit versus the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had breached the 80-per-dollar-mark for the first time, weakening to a low of 80.06 to a dollar, before recovering ground to settle at 79.95 per dollar.

The rupee has given up 7.1 per cent versus the dollar so far in 2022 amid record outflows of overseas investment and a rising current account deficit (CAD) for India.

Foreign portfolio investors have made a beeline for the exit, selling $29 billion of Indian equities so far in the year due to a blend of high domestic inflation, upward pressure on CAD, and higher interest rates in the US.

Also Read: Pak rupee, stocks sink amid political uncertainty; Fitch downgrades rating

With the central bank’s hand seen preventing the rupee from weakening past the 80-per-dollar-mark on Wednesday, the domestic currency was confined to a narrow range versus the dollar, moving in a band of just 7 paise.

“The RBI was there at 79.98-79.99 per dollar, as were exporters,” said a dealer with a public sector bank, adding, “With the RBI showing signs of protecting the 80-per-dollar-level, exporters are locking in dollar sales in the hope that the rupee may not depreciate further from the current levels.”

The RBI aggressively sold dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to shield the rupee from excessive volatility ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The RBI’s headline reserves have dropped around $51 billion since February 25.

A decline in the US dollar index, a fall in crude oil prices, and strength in domestic equities also lent heft to the rupee on Wednesday.

“Although the trend is bullish (for the dollar), near-term profit booking cannot be ruled out amid broad-based weakness in the greenback. Technically, spot USD/INR is having resistance at 80.3 and support at 79.7,” wrote HDFC Securities, in a note.
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Wed, July 20 2022. 19:40 IST

`
.