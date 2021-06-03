Rupee depreciates 9 paise to 73.18 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee strengthens by 8 paise to 72.54 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee settles 16 paise higher at 73.35 vs dollar; rises for 3rd session
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee slumped 9 paise to 73.18 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.
Market participants remained vigilant ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting outcome scheduled to be announced on Friday, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 73.17 against the dollar, and lost further ground and touched 73.18, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.09 against the US dollar.
Most Asian currencies have started mostly flat to marginally stronger against the US dollar this morning and could lend support, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 89.96.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.62 per cent to USD 71.79 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 309.99 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 52,159.47, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 85.90 points or 0.55 per cent to 15,662.10.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 921.10 crore, as per exchange data.
Meanwhile, with 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU