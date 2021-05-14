Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Three former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong by police
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
China retaliates to UK's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
Subversion Case: Hong Kong court denies bail to pro-democracy activists
-
The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to end at 73.29 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking weaker American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.41 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41.
It finally ended at 73.29 against the American currency, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous closing.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.42 against the American currency.
The forex market was closed on Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 90.54.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 per cent to USD 67.72 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 41.75 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 48,732.55, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 18.70 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,677.80.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,260.59 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU