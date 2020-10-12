Rupee edges 3 paise higher at 73.13 against US dollar in opening trade

The Indian traded with moderate gains of 3 paise at 73.13 against the in the opening session on Monday, tracking softer crude oil prices and sustained buying in domestic equities.

The domestic unit started off the session on a strong note at 73.10, up 6 paise, but ceded some ground as trade progressed and quoted 73.13 a dollar at 1020 hours.

The domestic had settled 8 paise higher at 73.16 a dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept key interest rates unchanged while retaining an accommodative stance.

On a weekly basis, however, the domestic had lost 3 paise to the

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.84 per cent lower at 42.46 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.02 per cent to 93.07.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 246.06 points up at 40,755.55; and the NSE Nifty was 58 points higher at 11,972.

Foreign investors had offloaded Indian equities worth a net Rs 39.39 crore on Friday, exchange data showed.

