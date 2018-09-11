Rupee fall may cost Maharashtra Rs 180 mn more for US chopper purchase

The fall of rupee against the in the last four months has led to cost escalation of Rs 180 mn for Maharashtra Government in the deal to buy a helicopter, a (GR) issued Tuesday said.

The GR said Maharashtra Government has revised its estimate for procuring US-based Sikorsky company's helicopter for VIP travel "in view of the increasing rate of as compared to rupee".

In May, the amount was estimated at Rs 1.27 billion, considering the rupee rate at Rs 70 per dollar, the GR said. "Due to increased rate of as compared to rupee, the price has now been revised to Rs 1.45 billion considering the rupee rate at Rs 80 per dollar," it added.

This marks an upward price revision of Rs 181 million.

The Indian rupee Monday crashed below the 72-mark to end at a life-low of 72.45 against the

The state government grounded its helicopter, also a Sikorsky, after it crash-landed last year with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on board. It has since been chartering helicopters for the use of the chief minister and Governor Ch.

In July, Sikorsky announced the sale of an S-76D aircraft to Maharashtra Government, the first sale of an in India. The delivery is scheduled in 2019, a company official had said.



The introduction has been quite successful in the Indo-Pacific region, with more than 30 aircraft sold and delivered in the last five years.

The helicopter has been selected and proven for multiple mission requirements ranging from naval and coast guard operations to executive transport.

The VIP options include a customised interior with seating for five to eight passengers. It can hold its rotor system still while running an engine to power the on-board air-conditioning system for safe, comfortable loading and unloading into the pre-cooled cabin during the summer season and hot climates.