JUST IN
Rupee depreciates 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade
Flows into NRI deposits up 76% to $5.4 billion in April-December
India's foreign exchange reserves post biggest weekly fall in 10 months
RBI net bought dollar in forex market for second month in December
Outward remittance in April-December almost equal to FY22 figure: RBI
G-Sec auction lands on underwriters' books after 5 months; 10-yr yield up
India's forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months
RBI may be selling dollars in NDF to keep rupee above 83/USD: Bankers
Rupee depreciates 8 paise to 82.78 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee up 21 paise to 82.62 against dollar amid firm trend in equity mkt
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Inbound travellers from G20 countries can now use UPI, says RBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.83 against US dollar on muted domestic equities

Fresh foreign fund inflows and a weak American currency against major rivals overseas capped the losses in the domestic unit, forex traders said

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | forex market

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 82.83 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities.

However, fresh foreign fund inflows and a weak American currency against major rivals overseas capped the losses in the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened flat at 82.79 against the dollar. Later, it lost some ground to quote at 82.83, registering a decline of 4 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.79 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.09 per cent to 104.01.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose slightly by 0.06 per cent to USD 83.10 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 279.41 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 60,393.31. The broader NSE Nifty fell 86.55 points or 0.49 per cent to 17,740.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 525.80 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.