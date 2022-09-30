JUST IN
Rupee gains on report of RBI nudging oil firms to reduce dollar buys
India's forex reserves fell the most among emerging economies: Report
Govt must curb non-essential imports to stem rupee fall: CEO poll
Fall in forex reserves due to rupee depreciation not worrying, say experts
Rupee weakness likely to pressure RBI on 50-bps rate hike: Analysts
Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar, RBI intervention seen
Rupee appreciates 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar in early trade
Finance Ministry not in favour of exhausting forex reserves to defend rupee
Rupee at another low of 81.94 per dollar as US Fed talks up rate hikes
India FX reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis: Poll
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
System ready for tokenisation, says RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar
Business Standard

Rupee gains on report of RBI nudging oil firms to reduce dollar buys

Central bank's rate hike and easing dollar index lend support to domestic currency

Topics
Indian rupee | RBI | oil companies

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

The rupee gained sharply on Friday as the US dollar eased globally and reports said the Reserve Bank of India had nudged public sector oil companies to cut down on dollar purchases in the spot market, dealers said.

The domestic currency settled at 81.35 per dollar as against 81.85 at previous close. In this calendar year, the rupee has depreciated 8.6 per cent versus the dollar.

Rupee’s depreciation has been aggravated since September 21 which was when the Federal Reserve signaled a longer-than-expected US rate hike cycle. The Indian currency has shed 1.7 per cent since then.

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision on Friday to opt for a 50-basis-point rate hike helped the rupee, with dealers saying that the central bank’s repeated commentary on the external situation suggested that it would closely watch the currency.

Higher domestic interest rates increase the appeal of local assets and widen the rate differential with the US.

Reuters, quoting sources, reported on Friday that the RBI has ensured $9 billion is available at overseas branches of some Indian banks for the country's three state-run refiners to use instead of resorting to dollar purchases in the spot market.

The credit line is available only for Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, Reuters reported.

Rupee strengthened after it was reported that RBI was encouraging state-run Refinery to reduce dollar buying in the spot market and rather lean on a special credit line. This made USDINR move towards 81.16 levels and later bounced back for a close of 81.34,” said Shinhan Bank’s vice-president (Global Trading Centre) Kunal Sodhani.

“DXY (dollar index) did cool off sharply from highs of around 114.80 to 111.60 levels but could find some support and bounce back again. Overall, broader range for USDINR continues to be 80.60-82.00,” he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.