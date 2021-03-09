Rupee surges 18 paise to 73.07 against the US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee falls by 19 paise to close at 73.02 against US dollar
Rupee settles seven paise lower at 74.15 against US dollar
Indian rupee weakens 11 paise to 73.68 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 14 paise to 73.16 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 24 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 73.07 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday supported by positive domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.16 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.07 against the greenback, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.25 against the American currency.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 372.32 points higher at 50,813.39, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 107.25 points to 15,064.15.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 92.33.
"The US dollar rose against the basket of currencies this Tuesday morning in Asian trade supported by higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
However, higher crude oil prices and strong American currency could limit the appreciation bias in the local unit, traders said.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.78 per cent to USD 68.77 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,494.49 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU