Rupee falls 14 paise to 73.16 against the US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee depriciates 8 paise to 73.63 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 73.52 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.12 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 3 paise to 73.08 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee slumped 14 paise to 73.16 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.13 against the US dollar, then fell further to 73.16 against the American currency, registering a decline of 14 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.02 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 92.04.
"Brent crude has firmed over USD 70/barrel, while US 10-year benchmark continues to harden this Monday and could weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2 per cent to USD 70.75 per barrel.
However, foreign fund inflows into the equity markets, along with corporate dollar flows could cap depreciation bias, the note added.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 544.62 points higher at 50,949.94, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 159.25 points to 15,097.35.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,014.16 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU