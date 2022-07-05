JUST IN

Rupee touches a new low of 79.14 against US dollar amid CAD concerns

Rupee weakened further in afternoon trade on Tuesday to touch a fresh record low against the US dollar as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront

Reuters  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record $25.63 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

 The Indian rupee weakened further in afternoon trade on Tuesday to touch a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high.

Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record $25.63 billion, pushed by a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year ago.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.13/14 per dollar by 0822 GMT, after hitting a life low of 79.15. It had touched the previous record low of 79.12 last week and had closed trading at 78.95 on Monday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 14:41 IST

