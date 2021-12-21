Sanghavi Exports' NPA account exposure is Rs 16.7 crore: IDBI Bank

JUST IN
Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Monday said Sanghavi Exports International Pvt Ltd was a non-performing asset (NPA) account with principal outstanding of more than Rs 16 crore.

This has been a bad loan account for more than three years.

The Mumbai-based lender, however, refuted reports that its exposure to the said account runs into thousands of crores.

First Published: Tue, December 21 2021. 01:28 IST

