Sanghavi Exports' NPA account exposure is Rs 16.7 crore: IDBI Bank

Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Monday said Sanghavi Exports International Pvt Ltd was a non-performing asset (NPA) account with principal outstanding of more than Rs 16 crore.
This has been a bad loan account for more than three years.
The Mumbai-based lender, however, refuted reports that its exposure to the said account runs into thousands of crores.
