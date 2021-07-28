SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, others buy stakes in fintech firm IBBIC

Six State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, and on Tuesday said they have bought equity stakes in financial technology platform IBBIC.

SBI, Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank and IDBI Bank picked up 5.55 per cent stake each, representing 50,000 shares in IBBIC, for cash at Rs 5 lakh each.

In their separate regulatory filings on Tuesday, these lenders said they have subscribed to 50,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Ltd for a consideration of Rs 10 per equity share constituting 5.55 per cent of the issued and paid-up capital of IBBIC.

The equity is acquired for a cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh by each of them.

Apart from these lenders, bought 49,000 shares (5.44 per cent) for Rs 4.9 lakh.

Incorporated in May this year, IBBIC platform offers distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions to the Indian financial services sector.

The equity ownership of IBBIC is aimed at providing DLT solutions for the financial services sector, the said.

DLT, more commonly known as blockchain technology, is a protocol to enable secure functioning of a decentralised digital database. It stores information securely using cryptography.

