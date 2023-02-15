JUST IN
Several banks open special vostro accounts for overseas trade in rupee
Indian lender HDFC's biggest-ever bond issue to see strong demand: Bankers
SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets
SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here
Kotak Bank arm raises $590 mn fund for data centre investments in India
Bankers see rise in LRS remittances before new TCS rate kicks in
HDFC launches bond sale worth Rs 25,000 cr to meet biz requirements
PSBs write off Rs 29,000 cr in Q3FY23 as part of a clean-up exercise
HDFC Bank begins offline payment pilot under RBI sandbox facility
YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Government focusing on public expenditure to propel growth, says FM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Several banks open special vostro accounts for overseas trade in rupee

Another Russian bank Gazprom, which does not have its bank in India, has also opened this account with Kolkata-based Uco Bank

Topics
Rupee | Indian rupee | Banks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

Several banks, including HDFC Bank and UCO Bank, have opened special vostro accounts to facilitate overseas trade in the rupee and many countries have expressed interest to have this arrangement for the local currency trade, a top government official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that the commerce ministry is in regular touch with banks, the Department of Financial Services and exporters on the issue.

"As of now there are 20 banks which have opened a special rupee vostro account," he told reporters here. All major banks have shared a list of nodal officers to sort out exporters' issues pertaining to these accounts, he added.

"This is a new initiative, there are teething troubles relating to the exchange rate mechanism, the repatriation of money. So, it has not fully taken off...But we are constantly in touch with the banks, the RBI and our exporters to ensure that it picks up," Sarangi said.

He said that some exporters in Jaipur and other places have started the rupee trade.

Certain African countries that are facing foreign exchange problems and issues with US Dollar and Euro mobilisation are showing interest in the rupee (INR) trade mechanism.

India's neighbours, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mauritius, are also taking initiative for INR vostro account opening. These accounts are also opened by certain developed countries like Israel and Germany.

The DGFT expressed hope that more countries will come forward for this mechanism.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said: "Initially, we were focusing on Russia because they were facing sanctions but now we have been in talks with several other countries".

"We have discussions with some of the African and Gulf countries. They are also interested," Barthwal said.

Opening of several vostro accounts shows that banks are seeing the potential for having a rupee trade, he added.

"The fact that Russian banks have opened accounts, Indians banks have opened accounts shows that there is a potential for rupee trade," the secretary said.

Sberbank and VTB Bank -- the largest and second-largest banks of Russia, respectively -- are the first foreign lenders to receive the approval after the RBI announced the guidelines on overseas trade in the rupee in July last year.

Another Russian bank Gazprom, which does not have its bank in India, has also opened this account with Kolkata-based Uco Bank.

The move to open the special vostro account clears the deck for settlement of payments in rupee for trade between India and Russia, enabling cross-border trade in the Indian currency, which the RBI is keen to promote.

The RBI has allowed the special vostro accounts to invest the surplus balance in Indian government securities to help popularise the new arrangement.

Last year, the RBI and finance ministry asked the top management of banks and representatives of trade bodies to push export and import transactions in the rupee. They want banks in India to connect with their foreign counterparts for opening special rupee vostro accounts to facilitate cross-border trade in the Indian currency rather than the popular mode of the US dollar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.