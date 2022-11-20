JUST IN
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?
Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors
Auditors' timely red flag may have stopped many financial misdoings: NFRA
RBI report flags large-scale variation in property tax collection in states
Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?
RBI-ESMA logjam: Banks turn to EU, UK regulators over trade impact concerns
43% of MSMEs to close this fiscal with pre-pandemic margins: Report
Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data
A step-by-step guide on withdrawing cash from ATM using UPI apps
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?
Business Standard

Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike

ATM deployments had hovered between 225,000 and 235,500 units, before sniffing the 260,000-mark recently

Topics
ATMs in India | Demonetisation | retail banking

Raghu Mohan 

ATM, banks, cash withdrawal, bank fraud, debit card, credit
Other than the emergence of digital modes of payments, the decision to merge four sets of state-run banks in August 2019 had led to a rationalisation of branches and ATM networks of the banks involved

Six years after demonetisation, deployment of automated teller machines (ATMs) is set for its biggest spike.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ATMs in India

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 17:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.