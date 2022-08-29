Stop charging platform fee on BBPS payments: NPCI directs payment apps

-
ALSO READ
RBI moots 'tiered' charge on payments through UPI, seeks public feedback
Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers?
State funds to popularise digital payment appropriated by banks: PCI chief
PhonePe plans to fill 2800 positions in 12 mths, to hire across functions
BBPS inward payments to deepen cross-border payment ecosystem in India
-
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed the payment apps to stop charging platform fees for the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) payments. NPCI's directive comes days after a discussion paper was released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) related to such charges.
A report by the Times of India stated that PhonePe, one of the largest UPI payment platforms in India, had started charging fees on some recharges and other payments. In July, Paytm also started charging Rs 1 for various bill payments.
After NPCI's directive, Paytm announced that it is no longer charging the fees from the customers. PhonePe has also announced that it is discontinuing charging the fees on the BBPS platform, the report added.
Both companies stated that it was started as an experiment. PhonePe had stated that the experiment's results were 'promising' and that 98 per cent of the consumers were willing to pay the fees.
The transaction volume through BBPS has grown substantially in the last four months. In April, transactions worth Rs 11,324 crore took place through the platform. This jumped to Rs 16,218 crore in July. In May and June, the figure stood at Rs 13,824 crore and Rs 15,154 crore, respectively.
On the other hand, the transaction volume has jumped from 74 million in April to 86 million in July, TOI further reported.
After the RBI's discussion paper, the Ministry of Finance tweeted, "UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means."
In July, the number of UPI transactions crossed the 6 billion mark. Under UPI, BBPS allows online payment of various bills, including electricity and water.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 10:44 IST