Tamilnad Mercantile settling all disputes, keen on opening branches: CEO

(TMB), the 100-year-old lender preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 830 crore, plans to expand as it waits for the Reserve Bank of India to lift restrictions on it setting up new branches. K V Rama Moorthy, TMB’s managing director and chief executive officer, spoke to Shine Jacob talks about branch expansion, IPO and focus on RAM (retail, agri and MSME) portfolio.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.