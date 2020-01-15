JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

IndusInd Bank's net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,309 crore for Dec quarter

Behind large numbers: When will corporate investment cycle fire up?
Business Standard

Time to act is now! PSBs are fast losing market share to private peers

The truth is - falling market share of state-run banks is not something many will want to comment on record

Raghu Mohan & Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

We may be less than a decade away from state-run banks ceding their dominant market share to their private peers. Eight years ago, the former held 72 per cent of the banking systems’ assets; it now stands a tad below 60 per cent.

During the same period, private banks hiked it to 32 per cent from about 19 per cent. The central bank — for the first time — had in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (T&P: 2018-19) highlighted the sharp fall in both the incremental and outstanding credit of state-run banks. In FY17, the share of private banks in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 00:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU