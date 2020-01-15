Time to act is now! PSBs are fast losing market share to private peers

We may be less than a decade away from state-run banks ceding their dominant market share to their private peers. Eight years ago, the former held 72 per cent of the banking systems’ assets; it now stands a tad below 60 per cent.

During the same period, private banks hiked it to 32 per cent from about 19 per cent. The central bank — for the first time — had in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (T&P: 2018-19) highlighted the sharp fall in both the incremental and outstanding credit of state-run banks. In FY17, the share of private banks in ...