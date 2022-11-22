JUST IN
Bajaj Finance raises interest on FDs of up to Rs 5 crore by 25 bps
Business Standard

Union Bank likely to sell tier-2 bonds worth Rs 2,000 crore next week

Tier-2 bond sale plan comes amid sharp decline in bond yields

Topics
Union Bank | bank bonds | Finance Ministry

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Union Bank of India
The state-owned bankâ€™s planned bond issuance comes amid a recent decline in yields on government bonds and consequently corporate debt

Public sector lender Union Bank of India is likely to issue tier-2 bonds worth Rs 2,200 crore next week in order to raise capital and fund strong demand for credit, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:44 IST

