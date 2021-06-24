Union Bank of India raises Rs 850 crore through bonds

-
ALSO READ
Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation at 11 am today
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget: 8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22, says Sitharaman
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with tablet
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
-
State-owned Union Bank of India has raised Rs 850 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis.
The bank has allotted Basel-III-compliant tier-II bonds, which are in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in tier-II capital, aggregating to Rs 850 crore, Union Bank of India (UBI) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The tenor of the bond is 10 years and it has a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent per annum.
The lender said there is a call option on the bonds which can be applicable on or after the fifth year from the date of allotment (June 24, 2021).
Tier-II capital of a bank includes undisclosed reserves, revaluation reserves, and subordinate debt.
A call option bond provides the issuer of the bond to repay the debt before the maturity, especially when the interest rates are falling as servicing a debt at a higher rate is not prudent.
To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers failure.
These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.
The Indian banking system has been implementing Basel-III standards in phases since April 1, 2013.
UBI's shares on Thursday closed 2.29 per cent lower at Rs 38.35 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU