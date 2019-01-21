Union Bank Q3 net at Rs 153.2 cr; other income up, NPA provisions decline

Public sector lender Union Bank of India posted a net profit of Rs 153.21 crore for third quarter ended December 2018 (Q3Fy19) on growth in other income and dip in provisions for bad loans.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 124.98 crore in October-December 2017 (Q3Fy18). Sequentially, it had posted a net profit of Rs 139 crore in second quarter ended September 2018 (Q2Fy19).

Union Bank stock was trading at per cent 4.28 per cent lower at Rs 88 per share on BSE.

Its Net Interest Income (NII), revenues minus expenses on interest, for Q3 FY 19 declined by two per cent to Rs 2,498 crore from Rs 2,498 crore for (Q3 FY18).

The other income, comprising revenues from treasury, fees and commissions etc, rose by 25.4 per cent to Rs 1,095 crore in third quarter of current fiscal from Rs 873 crore in Q3Fy18.

The asset quality profile of Bank shown improvement with gross NPAs declining sequentially to 15.66 per cent (Rs 49,713 crore) for Q3Fy19 from 15.74 per cent (Rs 50,157 crore) at end of Q2Fy19. Its GNPAs were at 13.3 per cent (Rs 40,988 crore) at end of December 2017.

Net NPA ratio declined to 8.27 per cent as in December 2018 from 8.42 per cent as on September 30, 2018. The net NPA stood at 6.96 per cent at end of December 2017.

The provision for NPAs in Q3Fy19 were Rs 2,139 crore, down from Rs 2,521 crore in Q3Fy18.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 58.84 per cent in December 2018.

Its capital adequacy ratio was 11.43 per cent with common equity tier I ratio (CET-1) of 7.5 per cent at the end of December 2018. CAR continues to be above regulatory norms.