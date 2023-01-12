JUST IN
United Forum of Bank Unions to go on two-day strike from January 30
Indian banks gave highest returns in Asia Pacific region: S&P Global report
Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card: Officials
Financial bids for IDBI Bank expected to come in by Sept: DIPAM Secy
Bank of Maharashtra employees' union for term deposit rate hike
Axis Bank to pick residual stake in Max Life at fair market value
Axis Bank complies with IRDAI order; to buy more 7% stake in Max Fin
Bank of Baroda increases MCLR from 8.3% to 8.5% effective January 12
Employee union urges Bank of Maharashtra to hike rates on term deposits
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Indian banks gave highest returns in Asia Pacific region: S&P Global report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

United Forum of Bank Unions to go on two-day strike from January 30

The decision was taken at a meeting of UFBU held in Mumbai on Thursday

Topics
banks strike | bank unions | protests

IANS  |  Chennai 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
Representative image

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of several bank unions, on Thursday decided to go on two-day strike from January 30 to press for their various demands, a top All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of UFBU held in Mumbai on Thursday.

"UFBU meeting was held today in Mumbai. since there is no response from Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on our demands despite letters, it has been decided to revive our agitation and to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31," AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam told IANS.

According to him, the strike is to press for the following demands: five days banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on banks strike

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.