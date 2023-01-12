United Forum of Bank Unions to go on two-day strike from January 30

-
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of several bank unions, on Thursday decided to go on two-day strike from January 30 to press for their various demands, a top All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) official said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of UFBU held in Mumbai on Thursday.
"UFBU meeting was held today in Mumbai. since there is no response from Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on our demands despite letters, it has been decided to revive our agitation and to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31," AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam told IANS.
According to him, the strike is to press for the following demands: five days banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:50 IST
