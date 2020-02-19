We are hoping to recover by end of 2021: Lakshmi Vilas Bank MD & CEO

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is exploring various options to raise capital. While reports suggest that several investors, including DBS Bank, Capri Global, Indostar Capital Finance, and Tilden Park have shown interest, LVB's interim Managing Director & CEO S Sundar tells Business Standard that nothing has been finalised yet.

In an interaction with T E Narasimhan, he elaborates the bank's future plans. Edited Excerpts: Fresh slippages in Q3 were lower than recovery. How do you see that? If you look at non-performing assets (NPAs) during the third quarter, ...