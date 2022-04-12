JUST IN

CreditAccess Grameen's loan book grows 22% in FY22; adds 500,000 customers
Stress in 30 plus day dues in micro-loans declines in December quarter
Reserve Bank of India removes interest cap for microfinance loans
Microfinance lenders cannot charge usurious interest rate: RBI
MFIs' qualifying asset threshold has to be lowered, says Alok Misra
Northern Arc Group to acquire SMILE Microfin
MFI Spandana Sphoorty expects to disburse Rs 1,000 cr in Q4 of FY22
Sa-Dhan introduces credit assessment framework for microfinance borrowers
Rating agency ICRA lowers MFI asset growth estimate to 12-14% for FY22
Reserve Bank of India likely to tweak norms to reduce MFI risk
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Microfinance

Reserve Bank introduces principles for mid, large NBFCs

Business Standard

West Bengal accounts for 10.4% MFI loan portfolio, second in India: Report

As on September 2021, the total loan portfolio in entire eastern India stood at Rs 2,25,331 crore, a growth of 1.4 per cent year-on-year

Topics
MFIs | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 
cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
It said the MFI segment created huge small entrepreneurship in the state, covering eight million women, mostly from the underprivileged segment of the society

West Bengal accounts for 10.4 per cent of the total MFI loan portfolio in the country after Tamil Nadu at 12.4 per cent, as per a new report.

It said the MFI segment created huge small entrepreneurship in the state, covering eight million women, mostly from the underprivileged segment of the society.

The government needs to be more proactive in terms of providing on issues like issuance of trade licences, shop and establishment registration and other compliance processes, the report by the Association of MFIs in India, West Bengal Chapter, said.

It also said AMFI in West Bengal directly employs around 37,000 people, a bulk of them from the low-income families with limited educational qualifications.

As on September 2021, the total loan portfolio in entire eastern India stood at Rs 2,25,331 crore, a growth of 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

The MFI sector showed tremendous resilience during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic wherein it helped borrowers by offering flexible payment options as well as supporting the vulnerable groups, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on MFIs

First Published: Tue, April 12 2022. 01:30 IST

`
.