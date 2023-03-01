JUST IN
What Axis Bank's acquisition of its consumer biz means for Citi's customers
Axis Bank completes acquisition of Citibank India's consumer business
Indian Banks Association considers 5-day work week for bank employees
Indian Bank ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to offer vehicle financing
HDFC Ltd hikes home loan rates by 25 basis points effective March 1
Green finance: Taxonomy, a clear legal definition keenly awaited
SBI raises $1 bn under 5-year syndicated social loan for ESG funding
Banks request RBI to include more long-term bonds in H1 FY24 borrowing
SBI raises $1 billion via syndicated social loan for further lending
Indian banks unprepared for RBI's ESG push, survey shows: Report
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Rupee appreciates 22 paise to 82.36 against US dollar in early trade
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

What Axis Bank's acquisition of its consumer biz means for Citi's customers

Product such as home loans and credot/debit will undergo no change; but in case there are changes, the customer will be duly informed

Topics
Axis Bank | Citi Bank | Banks

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank

On Wednesday, Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector lender, completed the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business and the consumer business of its non-banking finance arm Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd for Rs 11,603 crore. With this deal, Citi’s credit cards, retail banking, wealth management, and consumer loan businesses, and the consumer business of Citicorp Finance (India) Limited will stand transferred to Axis Bank.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Axis Bank

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.