JUST IN
You are here: Home » Health » News

It's important to your home vacuum regularly if you suffer from allergies
Business Standard

Childhood infections increase chances of eating disorder in girls: Study

The researchers recorded all prescriptions that were filled for antibiotics and other anti-infective medications, as well as hospitalisations for infection, through 2012

Nicholas Bakalar | NYT 

hospitals, doctor, patient
Representative Image

Girls who have serious or repeated infections in childhood are at higher risk for developing eating disorders in adolescence, a new study has found.

The study, in JAMA Psychiatry, tracked 525,643 girls — every girl born in Denmark from 1989 through 2006. The researchers recorded all prescriptions that were filled for antibiotics and other anti-infective medications, as well as hospitalisations for infection, through 2012. There were 4,240 diagnoses of eating disorders during that time.

Compared with girls who had never been hospitalised for infection, those who had been hospitalised were at a 22 per cent increased risk for anorexia, a 35 per cent increased risk for bulimia and a 39 per cent increased risk for other eating disorders.

©2019 The New York Times News Service
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY