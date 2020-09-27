Kejriwal asks RWAs to ensure residents take measures against dengue

-
ALSO READ
Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: Kejriwal
Delhi waging tough war against Covid-19, will emerge victorious: Kejriwal
Delhi in better situation as compared to June, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
BJP-ruled municipal corporation bought anti-dengue drug at higher rate: AAP
Doubling of tests behind surge in Covid cases, no need to panic: Delhi CM
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sundayappealed to all RWAs in the city to make the residents in their localities aware of the measures to be taken to prevent dengue.
Marking the fourth week of the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar' campaign of the Delhi government, Kejriwal inspected his house for signs of stagnant water at 10 AM for 10 minutes, draining and replacing accumulated water from various spots at his home and surroundings.
"I appeal to all the RWAs to talk to people in their societies as well and motivate them to join this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together," he said.
Taking to social media, the chief minister tweeted, "Taking forward the campaign against dengue today on the fourth Sunday by replacing the water collected at home. In this way, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar."
Kejriwal had sought the support of the RWAs in preventing dengue last year as well. He had introduced a five-point plan for the residents' welfare associations (RWAs) to take measures to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes in their areas.
This year, the Delhi government has also launched a telephonic helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public in controlling dengue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor