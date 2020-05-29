Medical equipment to help keep you safe and monitor your well-being at home

Just when we thought staying six feet away from every other human being on the planet would keep us safe from the raging pathogen, a new study suggests that droplets from an infected person can turn into aerosol particles under high temperature and travel up to 20 feet. The yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study published as a preprint on medRxiv (not yet endorsed by the World Health Organization) is a reminder that we still know very little about our adversary.

But here’s what we know. Anyone can catch Covid-19 and people with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, ...