In a rare move, Railways retires 32 officers before time for inefficiency

-
ALSO READ
Time for govt to create a wall between tax collection and investigation
DoT may choose lower retirement age over voluntary retirement scheme
Over 40,000 employees have opted for BSNL VRS plan in three days: Chairman
Coming soon: Railways to offer head and foot massages for passengers
No protection to PSU employees from criminal persecution, rules SC
-
In a rare move, the railways has prematurely retired 32 of its officers above the age of 50 years in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming of a railway servant as part of a periodic review, according to a statement.
The only time in recent history when the railways undertook such a move was in 2016-17 when four officers were prematurely retired.
Periodic review of those attaining a certain age is part of the service rules of government employees, but rarely are they prematurely retired, officials said.