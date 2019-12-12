JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE Citizenship Bill protests: Army out in Guwahati, Modi calls for peace
Business Standard

Citizenship Bill protests: Railways suspends trains in Assam and Tripura

12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been dispatched to the region

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Protestors gather in a street during a protest strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam. Photo: PTI
Protestors gather in a street during a protest strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam | Photo: PTI

Railways has suspended all passenger train services in Tripura and Assam and short-terminated long distance trains to the region to Guwahati following protests in the two states over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, a railway spokesperson told PTI on Thursday.

The decision was taken Thursday night in view of the security situation in the region, Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said, adding many passengers are stranded in Kamakhya and Guwahati.

After a railway station in Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of the Assam chief minister, was set on fire by protestors late Thursday night and the Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district torched, 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been dispatched to the region, DG of RPF Arun Kumar told PTI.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU