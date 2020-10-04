Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed as head of Pak's new anti-govt alliance PDM

Pakistan's firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been unanimously appointed as the first president of the Opposition's newly-formed anti-government alliance Democratic Movement (PDM), a media report said on Sunday.

The decision was taken on Saturday during a virtual meeting of the Opposition parties attended by Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal among other senior politicians.

According to PDM's steering committee convener Ahsan Iqbal, deposed prime minister Sharif proposed Rehman's name as the alliance president and it was endorsed by PPP chairman Bilawal and others, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Sharif had initially proposed that Rehman should be appointed as the president on a permanent basis, but the idea was opposed by Bilawal and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Amir Haider Hoti, who suggested that the office should be given on a rotational basis to leaders of the constituent parties, the report quoted the sources as saying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)