NTPC, Concor freight advance saved Railways dipping operating ratio: CAG
Business Standard

In pictures: India's first regional rapid transit system train

The Centre on Friday unveiled the first look of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train, it can attain a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor

BS Web Team & Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Centre unveils the first look of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train
1 / 5
Picture-ANI

The train, whose design is inspired by Delhi's iconic Lotus Temple, can attain a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India.

RRTS trains will travel at a speed three times faster than the Delhi Metro
2 / 5
Picture- @ut_MoHUA

An official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) claimed that the RRTS trains will travel at a speed three times faster than the Delhi Metro. The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from the current 3-4 hours by road, the official said.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs unveiled the first look in New Delhi
3 / 5
Picture-ANI

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said, with a radiating stainless steel outer body, the aerodynamic RRTS trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned.They have been designed in such a way that natural sources of light and energy will flow into the trains, the ministry said.

People travelling on RRTS trains can have an airplane-like experience
4 / 5
Picture-ANI

Each car will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side for ease of access and exit. The business class will have four such doors, two on each side."RRTS trains will also have business class (one coach per train) with spacious, comfortable and reclining seats which will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level," the official said. The official claimed that people travelling on RRTS trains can have an 'airplane-like' experience as the coaches will have all modern facilities which are available inside a passenger aircraft..

Pre-construction activities are in full swing: The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022
5 / 5
Picture-@Secretary_MoHUA

The train will be put into public use after extensive trials.The 17-km priority corridor of Delhi-Merrut RRTS from Sahibabad to Duhai will be operational in 2023 and the entire corridor will be ready in 2025, the official said. The NCRTC, which is executing India's first RRTS, will procure 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional rail services on the entire corridor and ten train sets of three cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut.The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier's Savli plant in Gujarat, it said.  


First Published: Sat, September 26 2020. 15:15 IST

