New code to book tickets for Jhansi Railway Station post name change

-
ALSO READ
Jhansi Railway Station now Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'
The first 24-hours multi-brand Food Plaza at New Delhi Railway Station
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
India's 1st upgraded rail station promises to offer 'airport experience'
Security stepped up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jhansi tomorrow
-
Passengers going to Jhansi Railway Station will now have to use 'VJLB' as code to book tickets instead of 'JHS', as per the changed name, a railways official said on Thursday.
"The earlier code for Jhansi railway station was 'JHS'. Now, with the name being changed to Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station, its code has been changed to 'VJLB', Chief Public Relations Officer of North-Central Railway, Shivam Sharma, who is based in Prayagraj, told PTI.
The Uttar Pradesh government announced renaming of Jhansi Railway Station as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station' on Wednesday after Rani Laxmibai -- the queen of Jhansi.
The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.
A notification issued to this end stated that the station's name was changed following a no-objection given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021.
Earlier the Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway Station as Ayodhya Cantt.
Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor