Northeast Frontier Railway records 28% growth in freight in Q1 FY23

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) loaded 2.979 MT freight during the first quarter of the current financial year, registering an increase of 28 per cent against the corresponding period of last year.
NFR loaded 0.910 MT during the month of June, 2022. This is an increase of 7.9 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year, a spokesperson said on Monday.
In June, coal and other commodities such as stone chips and potatoes also increased by a good margin in comparison to the corresponding period last year, he said.
Cement loading increased by 68.3 percent, Petrol Oil Lubricant (POL) loading rose by 17.3 per cent, container loading grew by 27.8 percent and other commodities increased by 21.4 per cent, he added.
Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all levels resulted in increased loading, the spokesperson said.
