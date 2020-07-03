RITES renews pact with Coal India for rail infra business, other projects

-
ALSO READ
Rail-related stocks rally; RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam surge over 10%
RITES shares tumble 6% as OFS opens for non-retail investors
CIL's coal quota under e-auction for non-power sector up 3-folds in Apr
RITES Q4 profit down 4% at Rs 143.93 cr; revenue falls to Rs 614.24 cr
Centre mops up nearly Rs 400 crore through Rites offer for sale
-
State-owned RITES on Friday said it has renewed its pact with Coal India for project management consultancy services of rail infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.
"RITES Ltd has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Ltd (CIL)," the railway consultancy firm said in a statement.
The MoU has been renewed for five years.
While in the past, the MoU enabled RITES to achieve a fee income of around Rs 100 crore per year, the company is expecting an increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)