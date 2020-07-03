JUST IN
You are here: Home » Indian Railways » News

Covid-19 crisis drags Indian Railways' freight traffic down 21% in Q1
Business Standard

RITES renews pact with Coal India for rail infra business, other projects

The MoU has been renewed for five years

Topics
Rites | Coal India | Railways

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

metro, railway, tracks, railways, repair
The MoU is for project management consultancy services of rail infra business, construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos

State-owned RITES on Friday said it has renewed its pact with Coal India for project management consultancy services of rail infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.

"RITES Ltd has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Ltd (CIL)," the railway consultancy firm said in a statement.

The MoU has been renewed for five years.

While in the past, the MoU enabled RITES to achieve a fee income of around Rs 100 crore per year, the company is expecting an increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 20:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY