RITES renews pact with Coal India for rail infra business, other projects

State-owned on Friday said it has renewed its pact with for project management consultancy services of rail infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.

" Ltd has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ltd (CIL)," the railway consultancy firm said in a statement.

The MoU has been renewed for five years.

While in the past, the MoU enabled to achieve a fee income of around Rs 100 crore per year, the company is expecting an increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline, it added.

