Rly unions call off stir after cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus

The railway unions called off their stir against the non-payment of bonus on Wednesday after the Centre announced the same following a cabinet meeting.
The workers' unions had threatened the national transporter with "direct action" if their productivity-linked bonus, usually paid before Durga Puja, was not released by October 20.
The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) had on Friday threatened to launch "direct action" on October 22.
The cabinet has approved the payment of productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for financial year 2019-20 for the eligible non-gazetted railway employees.
About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted railway employees will benefit from the decision and be paid around Rs 17,951 each as bonus.
It covers all non-gazetted railway employees spread across the country.
The payment of PLB to the eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dussehra or Durga Puja holidays. The cabinet decision shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well.
The AIRF thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the government for the decision and said the announcement was a result of their agitation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
