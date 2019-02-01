Accelerating inclusive growth

The interim Budget builds upon the groundwork for strong and inclusive growth, which has been initiated with several structural reforms such as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, direct benefit transfer and the goods and services tax (GST). The macroeconomic parameters have also significantly improved in the last few years and at 7.2 per cent GDP growth, India continues to be the fastest growing economy.

The government has touched many lives through multiple social sector schemes in previous years. This year, too, significant ...