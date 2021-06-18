1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings in Arizona

-
ALSO READ
US judge overturns California's three-decade ban on assault weapons
Four Sikhs among eight killed in mass shooting at FedEx facility in US
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh expresses shock at mass shooting incident in US
Three killed, three injured in Wisconsin bar shooting in US; one arrested
US President calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland shooting anniversary
-
One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.
A suspect was in custody and authorities Thursday said a weapon was found in his vehicle. But it remained unclear if the man was responsible for all of the shootings.
The suspect's name wasn't immediately released. Authorities believe he acted alone, although a motive wasn't immediately known.
Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI.
Authorities were combing through at least eight separate shooting scenes, Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died, he said. That person was found dead in a vehicle along a Peoria freeway.
The other victims had a range of injuries such as shrapnel from broken glass or injuries related to a car crash, Sheffert said.
Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims' injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.
Peoria police got the initial call about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m., and eight more incidents were reported in the following 90 minutes, Sheffert said.
Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU