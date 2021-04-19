Three killed, three injured in Wisconsin bar shooting in US; one arrested

-
One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a bar in Wisconsin in the US in which three persons were killed and three injured, officials said.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Sunday that the person, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, NBC News reported.
The victims were not identified, and more than three people may have been injured, the department said.
The person was taken into custody after detectives followed multiple leads and reviewed surveillance video, the department said. Additional details about the arrest were not immediately provided.
Police said earlier that officers found the bodies at the Somers House Tavern in the north of the city. The wounded were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.
"We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting," Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference.
