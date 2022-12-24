JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi congratulates newly-elected Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

"I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close and long-standing relations between India and Fiji," Modi tweeted

Topics
Narendra Modi | Fiji

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji PM
Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka on his election as the leader of his country.

"I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close and long-standing relations between India and Fiji," Modi tweeted.
 

 

Rabuka was sworn in as Fiji's prime minister on Saturday, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago.

The 74-year-old won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 18:10 IST

