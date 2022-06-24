12 killed in eastern Afghanistan due to snowfall, freezing weather

-
ALSO READ
Heavy snowfall in Valley disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport
Kashmir receives fresh spell of snowfall, flight services suspended
Death toll due to heavy snowfall in Pakistan's Murree goes up to 23
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
-
Snowfall and freezing weather have claimed the lives of 12 children in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.
The natural disaster took place in Yugal area of Chawkay district, the news agency reported on Thursday without providing more details.
Locals on condition of anonymity said the calamity took place a couple of days ago when the families of nomads were taking their animals to the mountains for grazing. All victims belonged to the nomad families.
Parts of the war-torn Afghanistan have recently been the scene of heavy rain and flooding as dozens of people, according to officials, have lost their lives in flash floods across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
In addition to downpour and flooding, more than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in an earthquake that jolted eastern Paktika and Khost provinces early on Wednesday.
--IANs
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU