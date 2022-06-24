Death toll in Bangladesh reaches 68 as nation faces worst flood in 122 yrs

-
A total of 68 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy seasonal rains and an onrush of water in parts of Bangladesh, said a report of the country's Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room under the Directorate General of Health Services.
Most victims were drowned but some died in snake bites and lightning in the flood-hit areas between May 17 to June 23 this year, said the authorities on Thursday.
Of the victims, 24 deaths and 645 infections were reported in the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.
Floods have so far caused widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country.
Thursday's TV reports showed that wide areas of land are underwater in some parts of Bangladesh, especially in the northern Mymensingh and northeastern Sylhet regions.
Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Enamur Rahman earlier said that both the government and private agencies of the country are working together in the Sylhet region which has been facing the worst floods in 122 years.
--IANS
int/khz/
