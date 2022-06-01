Pak dispatches consignment of 7.5 tonnes as humanitarian aid to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Anarchy and civilisation
Humanitarian aid reached 6.4 mn people in Ukraine since war began: UN
Taiwan sends medical supplies to help Ukraine amid Russian invasion
UN sends $32 mn in cash to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid
UN allocates $12 mn emergency funds for typhoon response in Philippines
-
Pakistan on Tuesday sent a consignment of 7.5 tons of items as humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.
The C-130 aircraft took off to Pakistan to deliver the consignment at the request of the war-torn country.
The consignment including medicines, medical equipment, bedding and food items, was delivered through a C-130 aircraft at the request of the war-torn country, the Dawn reported.
This was the second consignment from Pakistan to Ukraine. Another consignment will be sent on June 3, the report added.
The first consignment of more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine through two C-130 aircrafts from the Noor Khan Base in March. The decision was taken at the request of the Ukrainian embassy in Islamabad for humanitarian assistance along with a list of urgently-needed items.
Previously, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs had proposed that the country should provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. It suggested that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should mobilise the requisite assistance containing non-military items as requested by the Ukrainian embassy and organise its transportation, the Dawn reported.
It had also moved a formal summary to the prime minister to immediately dispatch the assistance to Ukraine.
Notably, millions of refugees, mostly women and children, have moved to Poland and other neighbouring countries, amid the ongoing military situation. Ukraine had raised an international appeal for global assistance to address humanitarian needs.
Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high-profile individuals and companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU