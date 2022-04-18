UN envoy calls for representative governance, education in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan to provide training to Afghanistan's aviation staff: Report
Co-education reason of closure of Afghan universities': Taliban minister
Iran interested to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan
US shouldn't interfere in Afghanistan affairs: Taliban government
Afghan Taliban mediating between Imran govt, Pakistani Taliban: FM Muttaqi
-
Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen, in his meeting with Chairman of Afghan Senate Fazal Hadi Muslimyar pressed for representative governance, the need for dialogue at all levels, and access to education for girls and boys in Afghanistan.
Knudsen also held discussion with Muslimyar over the role of the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said that the UN envoy affirmed continued UN commitment to work in support of the people of Afghanistan.
"I had an official meeting with Mette Knudsen in this meeting. We discussed the effective role of @UNAMA in Afghanistan, Girls and boys education, recent @UNGeneva conference on the humanitarian assistance to Afghans and many other important Afghan inclusion issues," Muslimyar tweeted.
During the meeting with Muslimyar, UNAMA's deputy head discussed representative governance and the need for dialogue at all levels.
Earlier, during a briefing of the Diplomatic Corps on April 6, Knudsen highlighted that the Taliban's decision to ban girls from attending secondary schools has negatively impacted the attitude of the global community towards them.
The Taliban have issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending their classes in schools. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.
The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement to condemn the Taliban's decision to deny Afghan girls the opportunity to go back to schools.
Meanwhile, the envoys and representatives of the European Union, US, and the European countries in a joint statement have also said that the international aid to Kabul will depend on Afghanistan's ability to ensure access to education for girls at all levels, said a media report.
In the joint statement, the envoys and the representatives have said that the type and scope of "international donor assistance will depend, among other things, on the right and ability of girls to attend equal education at all levels," reported TOLOnews.The joint statement further stressed that the progress towards normalized relations between the Taliban and the international community will depend mostly on Kabul's actions and delivery on commitments and obligations to the Afghan people and to the international community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU