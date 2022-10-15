JUST IN
22 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine after blast, says minister
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London
Joe Biden says 'enough' after another mass shooting in US leaves 5 dead
Nearly 5.3 billion phones will join a hidden mine of e-waste this year
If Nato clashes with Russia, it will lead to global catastrophe: Putin
Terrorism will not be allowed to flourish again in Pak, asserts PM Sharif
China's economic troubles may shadow boost to Xi Jinping's dominance
Climate activists throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in National Gallery
Oil prices dip amid recession fears, weak demand but supply cuts support
UK PM Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt to replace sacked Chancellor Kwarteng
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Plastic pollution in US could trigger $20 bn in payouts over next 8 yrs
Business Standard

22 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine after blast, says minister

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 22 people, Turkey's health minister announced, while rescuers were trying to bring dozens of others trapped inside the mine

Topics
Turkey | Coal mines | Top 10 headlines

AP  |  Ankara 

An Afghan miner pushes a wagon at the Karkar coal mine in Pul-i-Kumri, about 170km north of Kabul. (Photo: Reuters)
(Representative Photo: Reuters)

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 22 people, Turkey's health minister announced, while rescuers were trying to bring dozens of others trapped inside the mine to the surface.

The explosion occurred 6:45 pm on Friday at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a preliminary assessment indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

There were 110 people in the mine at the time of the explosion, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who travelled to Amasra to coordinate the rescue operation, told reporters. Most of the workers were able to evacuate following the blast, but 49 were trapped in a higher risk area of the facility, the minister said.

Soylu would not provide a number for those still trapped, saying some among the 49 had been lifted to safety.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that 22 people were killed in the blast. He did not say how many people were taken out of the mine with injuries but said eight were in serious condition.

Several rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighbouring provinces, Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was cancelling a planned visit to the southeastern city of Diyarbakir and would travel to Amasra instead to coordinate the rescue operation.

The private DHA news agency quoted one worker as telling Bartin Gov. Nurtac Arslan that he came out of the mine by his own means. He described feeling a "pressure" but said he could not see anything due to the dust and dirt.

People rushed to the mine for news of trapped friends or colleagues, DHA reported.

In Turkey's worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 09:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.