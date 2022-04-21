Blast rocks Afghanistan's Kunduz city, more than a dozen injured

-
A blast rocked Kunduz city, capital of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, on Thursday, leaving over a dozen of people injured, a doctor said.
All the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.
The doctor on condition of anonimity, said: "Fourteen injured persons from the blast have been taken to a hospital and there were no deaths."
However, an eyewitness who also declined to be named said that four dead bodies and 16 injured people had been taken to a hospital in Kunduz city.
Police are yet to make comments.
Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan also experienced bomb blasts on Thursday.
