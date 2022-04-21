Blast rocks Afghanistan's Kunduz city, more than a dozen injured

A blast rocked Kunduz city, capital of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, on Thursday, leaving over a dozen of people injured, a doctor said.

All the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The doctor on condition of anonimity, said: "Fourteen injured persons from the blast have been taken to a hospital and there were no deaths."

However, an eyewitness who also declined to be named said that four dead bodies and 16 injured people had been taken to a hospital in Kunduz city.

Police are yet to make comments.

Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif in also experienced bomb blasts on Thursday.

