Gold steady as rising bond yields counter Omicron-led Covid cases surge

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global Covid variant: Experts
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Omicron constitutes 46% of total Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as higher U.S. Treasury yields offset safe-haven buying sentiment due to an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections globally.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold remained mostly unchanged at $1,830.09 per ounce by 0058 GMT, after hitting a more than one-month high of $1,831.49 during the session.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,830.30.
* Benchmark 10-year Treasuries ended 2021 with the largest yield increase since 2013. [US/]
* Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.
* Over 4,000 flights were cancelled around the world on Sunday, more than half of them U.S. flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in COVID-19 cases.
* Worldwide infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day between Dec. 24 and 30, according to Reuters data.
* Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading last Friday, the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from the pandemic. [.N]
* Gold discounts in India widened to the highest level in five months in the last week of 2021 as consumers in major Asian countries held back purchases into the year-end holidays amid new virus-related restrictions. [GOL/AS]
* Spot silver shed 0.2% to $23.23 an ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $970.27, and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,903.39.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU