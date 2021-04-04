26 arrested in London over clash with police at 'Kill the Bill' protest

-
ALSO READ
London resilient at top of European tech investment table despite Covid-19
UK police come under attack as protests turned violent in Bristol
People dress up as Trump, chickens and cows to protest US-UK trade pact
UK MPs to debate press freedom, safety of protesters in India next week
Farm reform domestic policy, but will continue following protests: UK
-
At least 26 people have been arrested after clashes between officers and demonstrators at a "Kill the Bill" protest in central London.
Projectiles were thrown around as Metropolitan Police officers pushed protesters away in an effort to disperse crowds and 10 officers are said to have received injuries during the operation on Saturday.
The Met Police said 26 people have been arrested for a variety of offences including assault on police and breach of the peace. In one instance, a woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a knife was recovered.
The vast majority of people who turned out in central London today did so while adhering to social distancing. They engaged with my officers when required and left when asked I would like to thank them for doing so, said Commander Ade Adelekan, who led the policing operation in Parliament Square in London on Saturday.
However, a small minority did not engage despite the repeated efforts of officers on the ground. This left us with no option but to move to an enforcement stage and arrests have been made, he said.
We remain in the middle of a global pandemic and we have made great progress in controlling the spread of the virus; we will not allow the selfish actions of a small number of people to put Londoners progress in jeopardy, he added.
The so-called Kill the Bill demonstrations also took place in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Newcastle, Brighton, Bournemouth, Weymouth and Luton to protest against the Police and Crime Bill which propose to give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those which are deemed too noisy or a nuisance. Anyone refusing to follow police directions about a protest could be fined up to 2,500 pounds under the law.
Former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those who addressed the protest in London and said the bill would prevent protest without police approval.
"Stand up for the right to protest, stand up for the right to have your voice heard," he told the crowds.
Protesters also carried anti-sexism placards and chanted "women scared everywhere, police and government do not care" as they marched past Downing Street.
In Bristol, more than 1,000 people gathered for a peaceful protest, after demonstrations on March 23 and March 26 ended in clashes with police, and in Manchester, people were seen sitting on tram tracks before police moved in.
Large gatherings and demonstrations continue to remain restricted under the coronavirus lockdown rules in the UK.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU