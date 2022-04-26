3 critically endangered Sumatran tigers found dead in snares in Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Strong quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island, no tsunami potential seen
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Shrinking forests, habitats leading to rising man-elephant conflict
GMR wins bid for development, operations of Kualanamu airport in Indonesia
-
Three critically-endangered Sumatran tigers have been found dead after being caught in sling snares in a private oil palm plantation in Indonesia's Aceh province, the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency said.
The agency's head Agus Arianto on Monday said the tiger carcasses were found on Sunday by a member of a non-governmental organisation, who thought that the carnivores had died for days, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We strongly condemn this incident. An investigation is underway," Arianto told Xinhua.
A medical team has taken the body parts of the tigers for necropsy, while the police are conducting a field investigation to uncover other factors causing the deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU