346 kids killed, 645 injured in Ukraine since beginning of war: Report

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 346 crore
Future Consumer Q4 net loss widens to Rs 346 cr, revenue dips 32%
2 unidentified militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Family of student killed in Canada seeks govt help to travel to Toronto
Death toll in Ukraine train station attack rises to 57, 109 injured
-
Since Russia began its ongoing invasion of Kiev on February 24, at least 346 children have been killed in Ukraine.
In its latest update on Thursday, the Office of the Prosecutor General said 645 children have also been injured, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.
The Office however, said that the figures were "not final, as work continues to establish the data in places of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories".
Due to the relentless bombing and shelling by the Russian forces, 2,108 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged, of which 215 are completely destroyed.
In a report last month, the Unicef had said 3 million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance.
Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting, according to the UN agency.
The Unicef further warned that the war has caused an acute child protection crisis.
Children fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU