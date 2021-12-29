38 killed in gold mine collapse in West Kordofan state in southern Sudan

-
ALSO READ
Blinken asks Sudanese counterpart what US can do to back civilian govt
UN calls for probe into rape allegations in Sudan anti-coup protests
African Cup buildup: Omicron variant concerns, player release clash
Sudan general declares state of emergency after PM arrested
Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan
-
At least 38 people have been killed after a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan state in southern Sudan, a government company announced in a statement.
"The General Manager of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited mourns the death of 38 miners who died as a result of the collapse of Umm Draisaya mine," the statement said on Tuesday.
The collapsed gold mine lies near El Nuhud town in West Kordofan state, nearly 500 km west of Sudan's capital Khartoum.
The government of West Kordofan state and the state's security committee previously issued a decision to close the mine, citing that it was not suitable for mining, according to the company.
However, the miners infiltrated into and worked in the mine again despite the decision, it said.
About 2 million Sudanese employees are working in the traditional mining industry across Sudan, including the states of Red Sea, Nahr al-Neel, South Kordofan, West Kordofan and Northern, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to official statistics, traditional mining contributes nearly 75 per cent of the total gold production in Sudan, which exceeds 93 tons a year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU